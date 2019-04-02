EASTON - Pamela Jane Baynard passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, Easton. She was 60.

She was born in Maryland to Denny and Nancy Lee Williamson Burrows on Sept. 24, 1958.

Pamela served as a past Chaplain for the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post #70. She looked forward to her luncheons with "Da Girls" and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Pamela is survived by her partner of 20 years, Jeff Geib, of Easton; daughters: Kelly Blann (Shaun), of Preston; Nancy Jane Kirwan (Michael Furbush), of Hurlock; Stephanie Baynard, of Easton; step-children: Cindy Faulkner (Steve), of Denton; JD Geib (Tiffany), of Cambridge; Dana Geib, of Trappe; Ryan Geib, of Trappe; 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Brenda Barrow (Rodney), of Tilghman; Wanda Swartz (Mark), of Easton; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to make a donation in her memory, may do so to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary