Parthenia M. Lake, fondly known as "Sis", passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at University Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 72.
She was born March 17, 1948, in Seaford, Delaware, to the late Reva Bolden and the late Ruben Evans. She received her education in the Dorchester County School System. During her life she had several places of employment including Air-Pax, Black and Decker, and her most recent employment was at Delmarva Community Services until her retirement.
"Sis" enjoyed time with her family and friends. One of her favorite past times was listening to music, especially the "Oldies but Goodies". She was a very private person and stayed to herself most of her life, but that did not stop her from having a big heart and helping others in need. Her kindness has touched the lives of many people and it will not be forgotten.
She is survived by her sisters: Mary Batson, Delphine Warren, and Imogene Bolden (Hurlock, MD), Florine Brummell and Gloria Batson (Federalsburg, MD), her aunt, Catherine Lewis, (Rhodesdale, MD), special nephews, Bradford Bolden, Carlton Bolden, and Jeremy "Donjuan" Butler, special nieces, Chamere Bolden, and Enola Jones, and great niece and helper, Lyric Collins, cousin and best friend, Georgia "Peanut" Davis, and longtime friend Bernadette Valez.
"Sis" is survived by her stepchildren; Ethel Ross-Johnson, Michelle Smith, Tyrone Ross (Teresa), Gordon "Toot" Frazier, and Melissa Ross Johnson (Edward), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Parthenia was preceded in death by her parents, Reva Bolden and Ruben Evans, Sister, Shirley Brummell, brother-in-law, David Brummell, brothers, Carman Bolden, Wilbert Bolden, Drexel Bolden, and sister-in-law, Addie Bolden.
Parthenia is now at rest with the love of her life, Charles Wesley Lake, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2015. They would have celebrated their 46 year anniversary on April 13, 2020.
"When you go away, As I know you will, please wait for me just beyond the hill. And when I come, it will not be long, we'll hold hands and sing our song. You'll be my pal forevermore, we'll watch the waves caress the shore. We'll travel here and settle there, always as one will be our prayer. And if I go first, as may be God's will, I wait for you, just beyond the hill."
Services will be private.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020