Patricia A. "Patsy" Andrews Dyes, 75, of Hurlock, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Delmar, Delaware.



Born March 7, 1945 in Cambridge, she was the daughter of Dottie Marine Andrews of Hurlock and the late Sidney Andrews.



She was known in the community for alterations and sewing ability for her family and friends and was a devoted member of Grace Baptist Church for over fifty years where she taught Sunday School for twenty seven years.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Virginia Lee Warrell and spouse Tatiana Warrell of Clearwater, Florida and Jamie Christine Owens and boyfriend Kevin Powell of Delmar; a son, Gregory James Warrell and his wife Angie M. Warrell of Seaford; four grandchildren, Tanner Warrell, Andrew Warrell, Regan Warrell, Alexandria Lord and husband Danny of Delmar; one great-granddaughter, Kendra Lord; two sisters, Helen Hawkins and husband Rick of Cannon, Delaware and Bonnie Willing and husband Arthur of Sharptown; David Andrews and wife Judy; several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Rodd Q. Owens and her best friend, Gladys D'Armi.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00PM at the church where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Talley will officiate.



Interment will follow in Unity Washington Cemetery near Hurlock.



Memorial donations may be made to Grace Baptist Church, P. O. Box 162, Hurlock MD 21643.



Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store