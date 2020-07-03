1/1
Patricia Ann Baker
1938 - 2020
Patricia Ann Wooters Baker, 81 of Greenwood passed from this life on Thursday, July 2nd at Bayhealth Milford Campus. Mrs. Baker was born in Cordova, MD daughter of Clarence and Anita Wooters. She was the youngest and last survivor of her one brother and six sisters.

Pat graduated from Easton High School Class of 1957 and worked for the local telephone company before working at the Farney Keedy nursing home near Hagerstown. She met the love of her life Eugene A. Baker at Camp Mardela in Denton, and they made their home in Greenwood. She helped with the chicken farm and the family electric business. Mrs. Baker dedicated many years to the Woodbridge School District food service and retired as the cafeteria manager. Over the years, Pat served the Lord as a volunteer at Camp Mardela and the Bethany Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed bowling, shopping, sewing, traveling and cooking.

She was the mother to Lois Ewing of Georgetown, Christine Elliott and husband Dickie of Seaford, Rodney Baker and wife Donna of Greenwood and Brian Baker also of Greenwood. Grandmother to Derek and Kaylin Ewing of Georgetown, Bethany Redman of Chestertown, MD, Claire Redman of Bowlus, MN and Seth Baker of Greenwood. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 8th at the Frampton Funeral Home Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood with visitation 10-11 and the service at 11:00. Burial will be at the St. Johnstown Cemetery. Memorial donations can be sent to the Bethany Church of the Brethren, 91 School Street, Farmington, DE 19950.

To share memories with the family, please visit www.framptom.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
16 West Market Street
Greenwood, DE 19950
(302) 349-4568
