EASTON - Patricia Ann (Norwood) Pevey (Pat) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Talbot Hospice House in Easton, MD, after a long battle with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). She was 82 years old. She was born on August 31, 1936 in Pawtucket, RI, the daughter of the late Henry and Martha (Walmsley) Norwood.

Pat was a graduate of Chelmsford High School in 1954, a graduate of the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in 1957 and later graduated with a BS Ed degree from Mount Saint Mary's College in 1979. She spent her 43-year nursing career as an RN specializing in Pediatrics. In 1987, she became a Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner (CPNP) and worked in that capacity in the Urgent Care Unit at Kaiser-Permanente HMO in Kensington, MD, until her retirement in 2000.

Pat enjoyed swimming and many crafts such as sewing, quilting, counted cross stitch and making Nantucket baskets. She also enjoyed being at her second home at Highland Lake in Bridgton, ME, where she spent many summer vacations and lived full-time from July 2000 until Nov. 2006 before moving to Easton, MD.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lyman E. Pevey Jr.; children: Janis Lanier, of Cary, NC; Jeff Pevey (Jennifer), of Easton, MD; Susan Shillito, of Duxbury, MA; her grandchildren: Melissa and Amanda Pevey, of Easton, MD; Lindsey Lanier, of NY City; and her brother, Bryce A. Norwood (Cindie), of Mount Dora, FL.

Memorial contributions in Pat's honor may be made to either The Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601 or to The , Greater Maryland Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com