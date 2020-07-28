1/1
Patricia Blockston Saathoff
1944 - 2020
Norma Patricia "Pat" Blockston Saathoff of Denton, MD, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was 76 years old.



Born in Talbot County, on July 3, 1944, Mrs. Saathoff was the daughter of the late Albert Howard Scharch and Mildred Augusta Johnson Scharch. Raised in Neavitt, she later married her first husband, Billy Blockston, and moved to Denton. Mr. Blockston passed away March 4, 2014. She married her second husband, Jim Saathoff, on September 3, 2016.

Mrs. Saathoff became a transcriptionist and was a secretary and office manager for many years. She enjoyed painting, antiquing, gardening, and photography. She was a member of the Ames United Methodist Church in Hobbs near Denton.



In addition to Mr. Saathoff, she is survived by a son, Billy A. Blockston of Salisbury, MD; a daughter, Melissa "Missy" Riggins (Bob) of Greensboro, MD; two granddaughters: Hayley Riggins Galletto (Vincent) and Alayna Riggins; a sister, Donna Lynn Fisher (George) of Easton; three stepchildren: Sara F. Collins of Harrington, DE, Rebecca Burgess of Greensboro, and Matthew Saathoff of Denton; and 11 step great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Albert Randall Scharch.



An outdoor memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 3rd, at her home near Denton followed by a social gathering. Friends may visit with the family before the service, from 10 until 11. The interment will be private. Please observe COVID-19 recommended guidelines while attending. If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. Second St., Denton, MD 21629, to help defray funeral expenses. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
