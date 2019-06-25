Services Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 410-228-4727 Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Hurley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patricia Burke Todd Hurley

Obituary Condolences Flowers EAST NEW MARKET - Patricia Burke Todd Hurley, 80, passed away at her East New Market, MD home on Sunday morning, June 23, 2019. Mrs. Hurley, or Pat, was the daughter of Lizzie and Charles Todd of Cambridge, MD.

She was married to her loving husband, Charles F. Hurley Jr. (Chuck), of East New Market, for nearly 61 years, and she was the proud parent of two sons, three grandchildren, and one great grandson. She is survived by her husband C, of East New Market; her son, Patrick T. Hurley and his wife Sibel Sayili-Hurley, of Limerick, PA; her granddaughter, Samantha Merritt, of Salem, OR; grandson, Chad Hurley, wife Amber Hurley; great grandson, Osiris, of Salisbury; and grandson, Chris Hurley, of Greensboro; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by daughter, Traci Marie; daughter, Teena Marie; son, Charles F. Hurley III; as well as her brother, Insley Todd, of Oxford; sister, Josephine (Sissie) Brinsfield, of Ellicott City; sister, Frances Wrightson, of Preston; brother, Charles Todd, of Cambridge; sister, Maryann Foxwell, of Crapo; sister, Dorothy (Dot) Dunnock, of Cambridge; sister, Elizabeth (Bee) Lyons, of Cambridge; sister, Betty Jean (Betsy) Jones, of Linkwood; and sister, Isabell (Bell) Phillips, of Linkwood.

After graduating from Cambridge High School in 1957, Pat was married to Chuck in Columbia, SC in 1958, and soon joined her new husband outside of Stuttgart, Germany, where he served in the Army, they explored western Europe in their VW Beetle, and she developed a lifelong love of brotchen (rolls).

Over the coming decades, they would establish homes in Clarksville, TN; East New Market, MD; Raleigh, NC; and for two decades in the Bel Air area, before returning to the Eastern Shore in 1993.

During her long life, Pat held a number of jobs, such as hospital admissions clerk at Dorchester General, operator for Southern Bell in Tennessee, permit secretary for the North Carolina Wildlife Agency in Raleigh, NC, and secretary at Bel Air Middle School in Bel Air. Following 10 years of service, she retired from the State of Maryland as a clerk for the Department of Juvenile Services.

Pat was known for her love for and devotion to her three grandchildren, including singing "Nearly Gone" to get them to sleep, the support for and love of her siblings and their children, and the ability to dance the night away (particularly to Elvis) in her younger years. Although she never learned to swim, she loved to accompany her waterman father on the Choptank and spend time at the beach in Assateague.

Pat also will be remembered for a joy of all things Christmas, her penchant for making snow cream at any opportunity (and freezing some for some lucky soul to enjoy during a summer visit), a decades-long friendship with high-school classmates (the Crevas), her enjoyment of Saturday morning yard sale trips with a visiting sister, and a fondness for Smith Island layer-cakes. Some also may remember her as the person who left a "Citizen's Parking Violation" slip on their car windshield when she got annoyed with their sloppy parking.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge, MD. A visitation will be held beginning one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the East New Market cemetery on Maryland Route 16.

The Hurley family extends its sincere thanks to the many family, friends, and community members who have reached out with offerings of love and support. We are especially thankful for the support and assistance of Coastal Hospice in recent months and caregivers: April Hardesty, Karen Sampson, Davette Askins, and Frances Sharp, who all helped make Pat's transition less painful and more peaceful.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coastal Hospice or to Dorchester County Women's Shelters and Services.