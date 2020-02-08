|
On Saturday February 1, 2020, Patricia Kurdle Manspeaker, loving wife, aunt and cousin, passed away at age 81 in St. Michaels Maryland.
Patricia (Pat) was born on March 30, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland to Thomas Joseph and Olwin (Owens) Kurdle. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland in1960, and was Special Education Teacher and Administrator for over 31 years in the Anne Arundel County and Calvert County Public School systems.
On July 11, 1975, she married John Wesley Manspeaker in Towson, Maryland they were married for 24 years until his death in 1999.
She was known for her infectious smile and laugh, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was also a well-known as fierce advocate for friends, family and students.
We had a wonderful Aunt, one who never grew old; her smile was made of sunshine and her heart of solid gold. Everyone should be blessed to have an "Aunt Pat" in their life.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband John, father, Thomas Joesph (TJ), mother, Owin (Odie), brothers, Albert (Al) and Joseph (Joe). She is survived by her nephews, Aaron Kurdle of Marshfield, MO, Kyle Kurdle of Clarksville MD, Chris Kurdle of Annapolis MD and Jonathan Kalviac of Brighton, England. And several great nieces and nephews Kelsey Smith of Raytown, MO, Brittany Smith of Sedalia, MO, Taylor Paul of Independence, MO, J Robert Paul,Lebanon, MO, William Kurdle of Annapolis, MD, John Kurdle of Annapolis, MD, Rebecca (Becca) Kurdle of Annapolis MD, Molly Kurdle of Clarksville, MD, Maggie Kurdle of Clarksville, MD and Sylan Kalviac of Brighton England.
A celebration of life is being planned by the family in the St. Michaels area around the end of March to coincide with her birthday. Announcements of details will be located at: https://www.fhnfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Patricia-Manspeaker/
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020