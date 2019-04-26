BARCLAY - Patricia Marie Johnson of Barclay, formerly of Centreville, Md., passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019. She was 71.

Born in Easton on Oct. 30, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John Dorocca and Frances Lola Dorrell. Marie married James E. Johnson on July 19, 1963, and the couple made their home in Centreville. In her free time, she enjoyed going to the beach, her pets, knitting and doing crafts. Her greatest pleasure came from the time spent with her family, especially with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, James E. Johnson Jr. (Laura), Tina M. Kaufman (Steve), Mark R. Johnson (Dawn); her grandchildren, Nicole Blackiston, Brooke Joyner, Brent Walls, Patricia Johnson, David Kaufman, Kristina Reece, Lauren Holt, Reece Johnson, Rylee Johnson; great-grandchildren, Mason Edwards, Nicoli James, Carter Reece, Rebecca Wicks, Bailey Wicks, Journee Wicks; and brothers, Kenneth L. Middleton and Vernon D. Middleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Johnson; and her siblings, Dallas F. Dorrell and Barbara S. Hickman.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A. in Centreville, where friends and family may visit beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Chesterfield Cemetery, Centreville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Price Bethany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Church Hill, MD 21623.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.