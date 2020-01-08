|
|
Patricia Menefee Mavity, of Easton, Maryland, passed away on December 26, 2019 at Bayleigh Chase at the age of 100. She was born on March 17, 1919 in Waynesboro, Virginia to the late Thomas Cleveland Menefee and Verdie Koontz Menefee. Pat graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Waynesboro in 1935 and from Bridgewater College in 1939. While teaching elementary school in Waynesboro, she met her future husband Robert W. Mavity. They were married on July 18, 1942. Prior to moving to Easton in 1957, she taught school in Rockingham County, Virginia. Until her retirement, she taught Home Economics at Easton High School and Easton Middle School. Pat was a long-time member of the Talbot County Retired School Personnel Association. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her two sisters, Lucille M. Long and Jane M. Hartley, and her son Robert B. Mavity (Bob). Until his death in 2015, she was Bob's devoted caregiver for 50 years. She is survived by her daughter Judith M. Ayscue (John) of Williamsburg, Virginia, her daughter Patricia M. Harrison of Annapolis, Maryland, and her son Thomas A. Mavity of Easton. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, Jay Ayscue of Los Angeles, California; Marc Ayscue (Julia) of Richmond, Virginia; Caroline Danielson (Reid) of Williamsburg, Virginia; Trip Harrison (Krissy) of Crownsville, Maryland; Todd Harrison (Kerry) of Edgewater, Maryland; Betsy Harrison of Washington, DC; Katie White (Chris) of Easton; and Ryan Mavity (Rachel) of Milford, Delaware; and her 9 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her long-time friends who played Bridge with her for over 50 years. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Easton High School SOS, c/o Gary Wright, 7609 Easton Club Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. An online guestbook is available at:
KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 9, 2020