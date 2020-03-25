|
Patricia Wright Eikenberry of Bethel, DE peacefully passed away at home March 20,2020.
Born in Cambridge, MD June 5, 1946, she was the daughter of Audrey Era Wright and EJ 'Duck' Wright. Pat was raised in Secretary, MD and attended North Dorchester High School.
Pat and Glen Rodney Eikenberry married on February 1, 1986. She most recently worked as a loving caregiver for many of those in need. Pat loved being surrounded by family and friends and was most happy with a house full for Sunday dinners.
Pat is survived by her husband G. Rodney Eikenberry; her three children, Sterling Payne, Jr. of Laurel, DE, Audra Wheatley of Okeechobee, FL., and Heath Payne (Tammy), of Laurel, DE; four grandchildren, Krista (Jacob) Yatuzis, Kyle Payne, Christian Wheatley, Shane Wheatley; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Wilson and Korbin Rementer.
Also surviving are two brothers, Gary (Corliss) Wright, Frank (Debbie) Wright; and one sister, Connie (Kraig) Knopp; Aunt Imogene Eikenberry Hanson; and many nieces and nephews as well as special friends.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020