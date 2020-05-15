Patricia Y. Elburn of Easton, MD, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was 84 years old.
Born in Hurlock, MD on December 9, 1935, Mrs. Elburn was the daughter of the late Ray LeRoy Worden and Helen A. Reed Worden. She worked for over 50 years at the Memorial Hospital in Easton as a Lead Rehabilitator Aide / Infant Hearing Screener, retiring in 2015. She loved Bingo, shopping, reading, going to lunch with friends, and travelling. In addition, she was passionate about her cats.
Mrs. Elburn is survived by her son, Daniel R. Baldwin (Alice) of Hillsboro, MD; four grandsons: Daniel Baldwin, Jr. (Kim) of Oxford, MD, Craig Baldwin (Shannon) of Easton, Zachary Baldwin and Timothy Kinhart, both of Hillsboro; three great grandchildren: Camden, Everly, and Julian; two sisters, Linda Schwarten of Easton and Donna Marine of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces and nephews.
Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be private in the St. Paul's Cemetery in Hillsboro.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to either Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601 or to the Talbot Humane Society, 7894 Ocean Gtwy, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 15, 2020.