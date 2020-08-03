Patrick C. Grogan of Denton, MD passed away in an automobile accident on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was 51 years old.
Born in Washington, DC on November 1, 1968, Patrick was the son of Peggy Wilson Grogan and Karl Daniel Grogan, both of Easton, MD.
He graduated from St. Michaels High School and continued his education at Salisbury University where he graduated with a BA in psychology. After volunteering in local fire departments including Tilghman Island during his teen years, he eventually attended the Anne Arundel County Fire Training Academy. After graduation, he joined the City of Annapolis Fire Department in 1996 where he served as a paramedic and firefighter. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008 and retired in 2017 after 22 years of dedicated service. During his tenure at the Annapolis Fire Department, he received accolades from citizens, thanking him for his professionalism and caring attitude. In July 2018, he joined the State of Maryland Comptroller's Office as a Compliance Inspector with the Field Enforcement Division. His public service went beyond just the care of people as he worked tirelessly to repair the most desperate of window screens as "The Screen Man" at Easton Hardware.
While Patrick's work life was as a dedicated public servant, his true passion and calling was as a father to Matthew. They shared a great love of baseball and Patrick enjoyed supporting Matt as he developed over the years. He loved attending minor league baseball games and still enjoyed supporting the St. Michaels High School Sports Boosters as the official "Assistant Groundskeeper" for the baseball and soccer fields.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Grogan is survived by a son, Matthew B. Grogan of Easton; a loyal sister, Dr. Kelly Grogan of Philadelphia, PA; and his close friend and partner, Nicole Vaden of Glen Burnie, MD. He was predeceased by a son, Aaron Christopher Grogan, in 1996. He will also be mourned by countless friends, work associates, and family members.
There will be two public visitations on both Wednesday, August 5th and Thursday August 6th, both from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S 2nd St, Denton, MD, 21629. A graveside memorial committal service will be private for the family.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the St. Michaels High School Sports Boosters C/O Shelley Gowe, 1110 Jackson Avenue, St. Michaels MD, 21662 (Please write Patrick Grogan in the memo).
