Paul August Lucas
1957 - 2020
Paul August Lucas died at home in Jensen Beach, Florida on July 11, 2020 at the age of 63. He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Brenda Lucas; and his children, Bob Lucas of Port St. Lucie, FL, Christine Milburn of Canton, NC, Sara JD Lucas of Jensen Berach FL; his grandchildren, Dorian James and Theodore Thomas; and his two brothers, Francis Lucas of Boca Raton FL, Dr. James Lucas of Centreville, MD. He is preceded in death by his parents Dr. Francis Lucas and Vera Lucas of Centreville Md.

Paul was born on March 17, 1957 in Chestertown MD. He graduated from Queen Anne's County High School in 1975 then attended the Univ. of Maryland. He was truly devoted to his family and a good friend to all.

A funeral was held July 17, 2020 at Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Jensen Beach, FL.

Condolences may be sent to Brenda4643@aol.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 24, 2020.
