Paul Blades
1937 - 2020
Paul Blades of Cordova, MD, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 83 years old.

Born in Ridgely, MD, Mr. Blades was the son of the late Bolden Blades and Della Moore Blades. He worked for McMahan Oil Co. for 39 years as an oil burner mechanic. Since 1979, he had played Santa Clause at Christmas, visiting Memorial Hospital and many homes and venues in Talbot and surrounding counties. He was a Life Member of both the Cordova and Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Companies and also the Cordova Ladies Auxiliary. He was a member of the Tri-County Ruritan, Bay Country Moose, Tuckahoe Steam and Gas, and St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cordova. He had also umpired for the Chapel District Little League and loved making home-made funnel cakes and fried chicken.

Mr. Blades is survived by his wife, Frances S. Blades of Cordova; one daughter, Nancy Sue Faulkner of Cordova; four sons: James Otis Faulkner (Donna) of Cambridge, MD, Jack Lee Faulkner (Karen) of Leonardtown, MD, Richard John Faulkner (Donna) of Easton, and John William Faulkner (Susan) of Virginia Beach, VA; two brothers: John Blades of Easton and Bryan Blades (Phyllis) of Centreville, MD; and a sister, Jane Asche of Easton; 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren; special nieces and nephews; and by a special sister-in-law, Shirley Blades. He was predeceased by a daughter, Katherine Marie Faulkner; two sisters, Ellen Manahan and Virginia Satchell, and two brothers, Gene Blades and Robert Blades.

Because of Covid 19, the family has decided to have a later Celebration of Life which will be announced at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending a donation to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 12095 Blades Road, Cordova, MD 21625 or to the Tri County Ruritan, PO Box 51, Cordova, MD 21625 for a scholarship fund in memory of Mr. Blades. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
