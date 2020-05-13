Paul 'Bo' Callahan of Centreville, MD died on May 12, 2020 at Compass Regional Hospice. He was 84.
Born on January 25, 1936, he was the son of the late Lawrence M. and Mary M. Walls Callahan. After serving in the US Navy, Mr. Callahan worked as a Customer Service Representative for Eastern Airlines for 28 years. He then went to work for the State of Maryland, retiring in 2003. Mr. Callahan is the Past Commander of the Jeff Davis American Legion Post 18.
Mr. Callahan is survived by his son, David Robert Callahan of Rosedale, MD; his sister, Mary Marjorie Kadesuk of Easton, MD; brother: William M. Callahan, Sr. of Stevensville, MD, Matthew A. Callahan of Vernon, CT, and Stephen F. Callahan of Centreville, MD; and a sister in-law, Margaret Callahan-Palazzolo of Easton, MD. He was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Callahan.
A private interment will be held at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to honor Mr. Callahan's memory with Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Centreville, MD. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 13, 2020.