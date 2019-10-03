|
|
|
Paul Desmond Hurst of Denton, MD, passed away at his home on Monday, September 24th, 2019 with his daughter Elizabeth Jane Hurst by his side. He was 87 years old.
Born in Cannon, KY, on September 19, 1932, Mr. Hurst was the son of the late Patton Hurst and Elva Jackson Hurst. His wife Jean Hubbard Hurst, died December 25th, 2014.
Mr. Hurst was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War. He and his wife came to Denton in 1961 where they eventually opened Country Store Antiques in 1963 near Denton. He was the proprietor there until late 2018.
Mr. Hurst is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Hurst of Denton, three sisters: Agnes Jackson of Ohio, Norma Presley of Michigan, Vivian Jones of Florida and one brother; Cecil Hurst of Florida.
A memorial service will be announced at some time in the future. If friends wish to send memorial donations in Paul's memory please send them to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 Belle Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019