CENTREVILLE - Paul Francis Doeler of Centreville, MD, was born on April 9, 1960, and died on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne Doeler; two children: a daughter, Hannah Burkhart (husband, Dan); and his son, Jackson, Doeler, as well as Memphis and Gracie "Good Girl" Doeler. He is also survived by his two brothers: Mark Doeler (wife, Julie Whitcomb) and Carl Doeler (wife, Karen Doeler).

He began his career as a carpenter in 1981, in which he joined the Carpenters Union and worked until 1994, when he started his own business. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and dogs. HTTR

Friends and family may visit on Monday, July 8 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. There will be a special time of shared memories at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Paul's family requests memorial contributions be made to the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center at https://www.bayrestoration.org, or to the Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne's County at http://awlqac.org.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on July 3, 2019