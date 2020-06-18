Paul Herman Meyer, age 85, of Homosassa, Florida passed away June 15,2020 after a brief illness. Paul was born May 12,1935 in Freeland, Maryland, to Louis and Elizabeth (Eiermann) Meyer. He and his family moved shortly after his birth to Cambridge, Maryland where he resided until he moved to Florida in 2012.
Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served from 1955 to 1959, loving every minute of it .
Paul always said his best years were from 1962 thru 1964.
In 1962 , he joined Westen Electric, which would become AT&T. He worked there until his retirement in 2003.
In 1963, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Banning. Together, they shared 43 years of a loving marriage until her death in 2006.
In 1964, Paul and Bonnie had their first child, Michael, creating a family.
Paul said that this was his American Dream.
After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his late wife, reading, and especially watching NFL football. Paul always said he just loved watching a good game. But his heart always belonged to the Baltimore Ravens.
Besides his parents, and beloved wife, Paul is preceded in death by his son , Patrick .
Survivors include, daughter Paige Meyer Stine ( Barry) of Homosassa, Fl, Son Michael Meyer (Laura) of Groton, Ct., Brother-in-Law Ed Banning , 4 grandchildren : Michelle Curchdoyle, Michael Meyer, Ashley Fuda, and Amber Meyer
And nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned at a later date. Burial services will follow at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veteran charity of your choice.
Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served from 1955 to 1959, loving every minute of it .
Paul always said his best years were from 1962 thru 1964.
In 1962 , he joined Westen Electric, which would become AT&T. He worked there until his retirement in 2003.
In 1963, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Banning. Together, they shared 43 years of a loving marriage until her death in 2006.
In 1964, Paul and Bonnie had their first child, Michael, creating a family.
Paul said that this was his American Dream.
After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his late wife, reading, and especially watching NFL football. Paul always said he just loved watching a good game. But his heart always belonged to the Baltimore Ravens.
Besides his parents, and beloved wife, Paul is preceded in death by his son , Patrick .
Survivors include, daughter Paige Meyer Stine ( Barry) of Homosassa, Fl, Son Michael Meyer (Laura) of Groton, Ct., Brother-in-Law Ed Banning , 4 grandchildren : Michelle Curchdoyle, Michael Meyer, Ashley Fuda, and Amber Meyer
And nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned at a later date. Burial services will follow at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veteran charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 18, 2020.