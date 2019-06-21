|
EASTON - Paul Leroy Howell died on June 20, 2019 at Genesis-The Pines in Easton, MD. He was 68.
Paul was born on Dec. 16, 1950 in Easton, MD, to the late Claude Lee Howell and Eileen Catherine (Baynard) Howell.
Paul enjoyed picking geese, baiting lines, fishing and crabbing. He enjoyed working on the water the most and has been a waterman for the past 57 years employed with Gay's Seafood.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Michelle Howell Abbott; companion, Betty Blanchfield; grandchildren: Jasmine Howell, Brent Abbott; brothers: Elvis Howell (Teresa), James Stanley Howell, David Howell; sisters: Shirley Slaughter, Carol Lednum (Ed); one uncle; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Andy Howell.
Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on June 23, 2019