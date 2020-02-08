|
|
Paul Norfleet Winn Jr passed away on February 7,2020 in Easton, MD. He was 97. He was born on May 22, 1922 in Skipwith, Virginia, the son of Brenda and Paul Winn. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and was a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during WW II.
He joined the faculty of the University of Maryland at College Park in 1947. He retired from Horn Point Laboratory's Center for Environmental Science where he was the Assistant Director of Administration.
He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Evelyn. He is survived by two children, Linda Catherine Winn and William Marshall Winn, two granddaughters, Miranda Philippi and Ariana Gioia, six great grandchildren, Brecken, Alivia, Willow, Everly, Caden and Oliver. He was an avid bird decoy carver and active in the local Tidewater Farm Club. He was a member of Alpha Zeta, Sigma Xi and Phi Kappa Phi.
A memorial service will be held at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 AM with Rev David Kelley officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020