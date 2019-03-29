EASTON - Paul Warren Makosky died peacefully under palliative care on Monday morning, March 25, 2019 at Shore Medical Center in Easton. His loving wife of 61 years, Linda Harap Makosky, and their three children, Antonia, Lucas, and Martha, were with him.

Paul had a long career as a chemical engineer, during which he and his family traveled widely in Asia.

He had broad interests, including the arts, railroads, and the history and culture of the places he lived, foreign and domestic. He could make friends and find topics of interest with anyone he met. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial contributions can be made to the "Music at Noon" Program at the Academy Art Museum, which Paul established and fostered during many decades of service to the Museum.

