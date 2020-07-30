Mrs. Pauline Cecelia Borga (Bonnie) Crismond passed away at home surrounded by her loving family following a life-limiting illness on Thursday, July 30, her late mother's birthday.



Born in Cambridge, MD on December 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Paul Frank Borga and Helen Stack Borga. Bonnie attended local schools and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1957 where she began a life-long love story with Raymond Crismond, her husband of 62 years. As a young woman, Bonnie worked at Millie & Frank Thorn's restaurant on Race Street, McCrory's, and as a telephone operator for C & P Telephone where her supervisor, Mary Harding said "she didn't even have to train her." After raising her children, Bonnie used her fashion sense and creative decorating talent working for Richardson's Style Shop, Henry Devos Jewelers, and R. Fox. Bonnie often modeled clothes and appeared in newspaper ads for Richardson's and walked the runway in local fashion shows. In addition to her well-known sharp fashion sense, Bonnie's sense of style and her love of life is reflected in the carefully selected antiques and many collectibles that decorate their home. Her true passion and labor of love was her yard and perennial flower gardens. The Crismond home and garden was showcased on local garden and Christmas tours. Until last fall, she could be found daily tending to her yard and garden from sunrise and sunset. She and Ray especially loved decorating their home at Christmas where they welcomed family members and good friends for their highly anticipated annual Christmas party. She was also an avid Willie Nelson and Rod Stewart fan and loved to go to concerts and Broadway shows.



Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Family was the most important part of her life. She is survived by her husband Raymond Weldon Crismond of Cambridge, daughter Crystal Crismond Woodward and her husband Kevin Woodward of Kent Island, son Shawn Van Crismond and his wife Kim Krahling Crismond of Cambridge, sister Wanda Borga Mills and her husband Danny Mills of Cambridge, and sister Dolly Borga Holliday of California. She is also survived by her grandson Dylan Jackson of Phoenix, AZ, granddaughters Devin Jackson of Sterling, VA, Hannah Crismond James and her husband Hunter James of Hurlock, Carly Crismond of Cambridge, Abigail Crismond of Cambridge and her step-granddaughters Rachel Woodward of Arnold and Rebecca Woodward of Cambridge. Bonnie was especially delighted and happy to spend time with her sweet great-granddaughter Ryleigh James of Hurlock. She is also survived by nephews, nieces, and cousins.



Preceding her in death besides her parents are her sisters Darlene Borga Wroten and Billie Borga Mowbray of Cambridge.



Expressions of sympathy can made in the form of donations to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



At this time, the family is planning a future family and friends celebration of Bonnie's life. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



