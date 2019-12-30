|
|
Pauline Marie Keys died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton. She was 72.
Pauline was born on April 12, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Wilbur Lawrence Cooley and Margaret June Kraft Cooley. On April 17, 1993 she married Joseph Keys and they made their home in Glen Burnie.
Pauline enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching her grandson's play baseball and going the casino.
She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Brack (Stacey) of Baltimore, MD, Michael Brack (Kathie) of Glen Burnie, MD and Kevin Brack (Lisa) of Easton, MD; grandchildren: Zachary Brack, Allie Brack, Noah Brack, Jake Brack, Cameron Brack, Daniel Brack, and Maddie Brack; great-grandchildren, Jessie and Leland Brack; sisters, Dianne Harvey (Jim) and Gail Wathen (John); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Keys.
A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, Maryland 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020