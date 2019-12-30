Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Keys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Marie (Cooley) Keys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Marie (Cooley) Keys Obituary
Pauline Marie Keys died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at UMSMC at Easton. She was 72.

Pauline was born on April 12, 1947 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Wilbur Lawrence Cooley and Margaret June Kraft Cooley. On April 17, 1993 she married Joseph Keys and they made their home in Glen Burnie.

Pauline enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, watching her grandson's play baseball and going the casino.

She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Brack (Stacey) of Baltimore, MD, Michael Brack (Kathie) of Glen Burnie, MD and Kevin Brack (Lisa) of Easton, MD; grandchildren: Zachary Brack, Allie Brack, Noah Brack, Jake Brack, Cameron Brack, Daniel Brack, and Maddie Brack; great-grandchildren, Jessie and Leland Brack; sisters, Diane Harvey (Jim) and Gail Wathen (John); and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Keys.

A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, Maryland 21601.

For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -