Pearl McNeal died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Genesis-The Pines in Easton, Maryland. She was 95.
Pearl was born on August 7, 1924 in Sparrows Point, MD to the late Frank Cappa and Pearl Gannon Cappa.
Pearl was a full-time wife to a farmer. She also worked passionately as a horse-riding instructor. She went to work with Kay Barner of Miles River Pony Farm for 17 years before she started her own barn, Little Acres Stable, which she ran for many years. Pearl enjoyed fox hunting for as long as she was able to. Then, later in life, she began bowling, where she made many more friends.
She is survived by her children, Ralph McNeal, Jr., better known as "Tiny", and his wife, Darlene of Easton, MD and Pam Grudis and her husband, Mike of Easton, MD; grandchildren, Kellie Faulkner, David McNeal and Craig McNeal; great-grandchildren, Sammie Towers, Jordan McNeal, Taylor McNeal and Tristan McNeal; a brother, John Cappa; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph O. McNeal, Sr., a daughter, Catherine McNeal, a son, Danny McNeal, two sisters, Catherine Cummings and Margaret Sullivan; and a special friend, Irene Myers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Pearl to Positive Strides, Inc. PO Box 391, Easton, MD 21601.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601. Burial will be private.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019