Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy A. Whitaker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Peggy A. Whitaker Obituary
CAMBRIDGE - Peggy A. Whitaker, 66, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury. She was born in Cambridge on Oct. 11, 1952 and was a daughter of Alma Jones Hubbard and the late Robert Hubbard.
Mrs. Whitaker attended schools in Dorchester County. She worked at Eastern Shore State Hospital, Corner Carryout Deli in Easton, and was also a caregiver. Mrs. Whitaker enjoyed flowers and gardening. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in East New Market.
She is survived by her husband, Franklin "Buddy" Whitaker, of Cambridge; a daughter, Michelle Cooper and husband Larry; a grandson, Camden Cooper; two step grandchildren: Korin Cooper, Karly Skipper; three step great grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Willey and husband Bruce, of Seaford; her mother, Alma Hubbard, of Seaford; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her father, Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hubbard.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 11 a.m. at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Spear officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to .
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now