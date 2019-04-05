CAMBRIDGE - Peggy A. Whitaker, 66, of Cambridge, Md. passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Anchorage Nursing Home in Salisbury. She was born in Cambridge on Oct. 11, 1952 and was a daughter of Alma Jones Hubbard and the late Robert Hubbard.

Mrs. Whitaker attended schools in Dorchester County. She worked at Eastern Shore State Hospital, Corner Carryout Deli in Easton, and was also a caregiver. Mrs. Whitaker enjoyed flowers and gardening. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in East New Market.

She is survived by her husband, Franklin "Buddy" Whitaker, of Cambridge; a daughter, Michelle Cooper and husband Larry; a grandson, Camden Cooper; two step grandchildren: Korin Cooper, Karly Skipper; three step great grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Willey and husband Bruce, of Seaford; her mother, Alma Hubbard, of Seaford; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her father, Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hubbard.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 11 a.m. at East New Market Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Spear officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019