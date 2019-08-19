|
On August 8, 2019 Peggy Altvater Patterson of Parkton, MD passed away. Born on August 13, 1932 to John and Nellie Altvater, Peggy met and married Thomas Patterson and moved to north Baltimore County where she raised her two children Pamela Lee and Thomas Page. She worked as a librarian for Baltimore County Public Schools and later for Balimore County Public Library. Her surviving family includes her daughter Pam and son Page, grandchildren Nikolas and Jarrod, sister Della, nieces & nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Cockeysville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019