|
|
Peggy June Jones Rue, 89, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, April 1 2020 at her home on Greenway Drive with her loving family by her side, on what would have been her 65th wedding anniversary. She was born in Cambridge on June 8, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Leslie Delmas Jones and Anna Creighton Jones.
Mrs. Rue attended schools in Cambridge, having graduated from Cambridge High School in 1947. Mrs. Rue went to work for Phillips Packing Co upon graduation, and on April 1, 1955, she married Ronald Lee Rue, who passed away on April 28, 2005. Mrs. Rue continued to work at Phillips for several years until their daughter was born in 1961, at which time she became a full time homemaker. Once her daughter was of school age, she became very involved in parent support activities at East Cambridge School, serving on PTO advisory boards, classroom parent duties, and coordinating holiday and fundraising events at the school. In 1970, she began working at East Cambridge School in the culinary division, where she enjoyed the numerous friendships and relationships she formed through out that employment. In 1974, she went to work for the Department of Juvenile Services as a secretary, a job that she so enjoyed and loved dearly, and eventually worked there full time until her retirement 20 + years later.
Mrs. Rue was a member of St. Pauls United Methodist Church, and the Dorchester Historical Society. She was a voracious reader, frequenting the Dorchester County Public Library weekly, and would always have several books in her home that she was passionate about reading. She enjoyed her lunch and shopping outings with friends and family, and she never once met a dog she did not love, such a dog lover was she. She also loved to take great care of the house and yard that she and her husband built together in 1972, and always wanted to be at home at the end of the day, as there was nothing quite like the feeling that her home provided for her, so it was significant that she passed peacefully at Greenway Dr.
The other great loves and deep joy of her life were her family, she was always going out of her way to take great care of each and everyone of them, and never once allowing anyone to fuss over or about her. She was definitely one to take care of others, never desiring anyone to take care of her. Her time spent with them and they with her were some of her greatest pleasures.
She leaves behind her only child, Anna Elizabeth Rue Brohawn, her beloved son-in-law, David Russell Brohawn of Cambridge; her most cherished grandchildren, Christopher Scott Brohawn of Cambridge, and Kendall Rue Brohawn of Germantown, Md.; and her two treasured great grandchildren, Hudson John and Hanson Rue Brohawn of Cambridge as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, her husband, and an infant son, Mrs. Rue is preceded in death by her beloved siblings, Dorothy Blades (Bill), Betty Jane Vickers (Wendell), Anna Lee Patterson (Robert), Leslie Jones Jr and W. Wylie Jones; Phillip H Rue and Anna Elizabeth Smith Rue, who were a bonus set of parents as well and beloved brother and sister-in-laws, P Smith and Charlotte Rue.
Services will be private, led by The Reverand Canon Bernie Schroeder at East New Market Cemetery. The family is planning to host a memoriam in Mrs. Rue's memory at a later date this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dorchester County Public Library, the Dorchester County Historical Society or Baywater Animal Rescue. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in The Star Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2020