Peggy Jean Gerardi of Federalsburg passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home in Federalsburg. She was 74.
She was born on July 29, 1944 in Salisbury, Maryland the daughter of the late Frank Cooper and Jean Mitchell Lowe.
She was married on November 22, 1978 to Albert Gerardi who preceded her in death on March 21, 1986.
Peggy worked at Nylon Capital Pharmacy selling cosmetics and later worked for Maggie's Clothing in Seaford. Later, she joined her husband at Gerardi's Furniture, the family business.
Peggy loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed collecting dolls, and took great pride in her dress and jewelry. She was a member of the VFW Post #5246 Auxiliary in Federalsburg. She loved her two Chihuahuas, Peanut and Lucky.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence "Lennie" Rust and his companion Sara Johnson of Bridgeville, DE, and two grandchildren, Garrett Rust of Seaford, and Angel Rust of Ellendale.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Keith Colona officiating. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Framptom Funeral Home, 216 North Main Street, Federalsburg, MD 21632 to defray funeral costs.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 26, 2019