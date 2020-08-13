1/1
Peggy (Culbertson) Lott
1933 - 2020
Peggy Culbertson Lott died August 9, 2020 from complications of a stroke. She was born August 28, 1933 in Washington, D.C .to Paul T. and Maria Bisset Culbertson. Her father was a foreign service diplomat representing the U.S. in Spain. She graduated from the University of Maryland in 1955, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and met her husband, Van Lott. They married in 1956 and relocated to Japan where they lived for three years. During this time she worked as the registrar and director of admissions for the University of Maryland, Far East Division. They returned to Gettysburg, PA where they lived for 30 years.

Her favorite activities included gardening and being an enthusiastic hostess. She volunteered her time to the library and garden club. They retired to Oxford in 1986, where she dedicated herself to supporting the Oxford Community Center, the local garden clubs and the Oxford Library. She loved riding her bike around town and was a passionate member of the local stitching group.

Peggy is survived by Van, her husband of 64 years; her daughter Deborah M. Lott; her son Allen VanCleve Lott, their spouses; five grandchildren, her sister Bettsy Jones and brother Paul Culbertson.

Donations in Peggy's memory may be made to Oxford Community Center (Oxfordcc.org); or Oxford Library, P.O. Box 584 Oxford, MD 21654; or Oxford Fire Company, 300 Oxford Rd., Oxford, MD 21654.

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
