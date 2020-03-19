|
|
Peggy (Florence Margaret) Rogers Rogers passed away on January 28, 2020. She was the widow of William Albert Rogers, III and daughter of Faye Russell and John Flint Rogers. Her brothers John Russell Rogers and James Edward Rogers predeceased her. Peggy was born in St. Louis, MO and reared in Kirkwood, MO. She attended Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, graduating in 1947. In 1946 she married William Albert Rogers, III of Long Island, NY, a returning veteran. After living in New York City and Houston he accepted a position with the Ford Foundation in Rangoon, Burma and then in Madras, India. Afterwards they spent five years in Mexico, City where he was attached to the Agency for International Development. Having worked/volunteered as a librarian wherever they had lived, on her return to Washington, DC, Peggy earned her MSLS at Catholic University. She then worked as a Senior Descriptive Cataloger in the Romance Languages Section of the Library of Congress, cataloging Portuguese and Spanish. In 1980 they moved to their 1795 cottage in St. Michaels, MD, discovered while sailing there, and she later moved to Londonderry in Easton, MD. For many years she followed an interest in genealogy, joining the following organizations as she became eligible: Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, Associated Daughters of Early American Witches, Order of the Crown of Carlemagne, Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, National Society of Women Descendants of the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company, Society of Indiana Pioneers, First Families of the Twin Territories, Flagon and Trencher, Descendants of Founders of Ancient Windsor, Pigeon Roost Massacre Association, and the Winthrop Society. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, St. Michaels, where she served on the Vestry and was a Lay minister. She represented the Diocese of Easton as a Deputy to General Convention in 2000, 2003 (alt) and 2006. She represented The Diocese of Easton at the National Cathedral, taking many tours there in her ten years of service. A memorial service will take place at Christ Episcopal Church, St. Michaels after the current health distancing ceases. Please view the church calendar.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020