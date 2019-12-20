|
|
Penny Lea Cummings, 64, passed away on December 14, 2019 at her home, the place of her new Farm Rescue, "Daisy's Farm Friends Sanctuary".
She was born on October 21, 1955, in Easton, MD, daughter of the late John Thomas and Helen Louise Murphy Cummings.
Penny was a graduate of St. Michaels High School. She resided in Claiborne with Jack Schnaitman, her husband, for 37 years.
To know her was to love her. She loved her family, always doting on her grandchildren. On their many trips to Disney World her grandchildren wore beautiful costumes hand-made by Penny. She always helped the "underdog" taking many in need into her home to live never putting herself first.
Her personality was infectious, always smiling, singing, laughing, dancing and helping others.
Penny's work ethic was admirable; she worked at Preston Trucking for 20 years until it closed. Soon after, she was employed by Sea Watch International where she worked for 20+ years; all of those she worked with became her family and very good friends. During her last two weeks it was evident that they loved her as well. She was very involved in .
During her last years, Penny became very involved in fighting against animal abuse. Her dream came true in October 2019 when it became official that the property in Hebron, MD, where she spent her last week, and received a 501c3 to establish Daisy's Farm Friends Sanctuary - We've got you! Penny was in the process of welcoming 30 pigs, one small horse, and one emu to her sanctuary when God called her home.
The Sanctuary will continue in Penny's memory.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Schnaitman; daughters, Maggie Jones and Jennifer Frank(Jeff); four grandchildren, Jonathan Opie, Isabelle Jones, Ethan Jones, and Olivia Jones, her brother, Lester Cummings (Camisa) and sister Judy Haddaway (Buddy); nieces and nephews, Lisa Lange (David) John Cummings, Greg Haddaway (Tammy) and Jason Haddaway. She was preceded in death by her parents. She also leaves behind her two beloved pigs, Jobe Ann and Buddy Rodney.
Those who wish to honor her memory may contribute to Daisy's Farm Friends Sanctuary, 7460 Rockawalkin Rd. Hebron, MD 21830.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019