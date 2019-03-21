|
CAMBRIDGE - Penny M. Bradley, 53, of Cambridge, MD, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, March 17, 2019 with her husband and daughters by her side at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 25, beginning 1 p.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at East New Market Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Penny can be made to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., 308 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613, to assist the family with funeral expenses.
