Penny T. Ward of St. Michaels passed away at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, Easton on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born in Harrisonburg, VA. On September 8, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Jean Heatwole Taylor.
Penny opened Shear Pleasure Hair Studio on Federal Street, Easton in the 1980's. She operated her salon at that location for many years. Penny later opened the "Bee-Hive Studio in Easton, where she served her loyal clients until retiring for health reasons in 2018. Penny was full of life and always loved hearing all about her client's endeavors. She declared herself a "Hairapist"
Penny most loved being with her friends, clients and especially family. She loved spending time outdoors, gardening and time at the beach and on the water.
In addition to her beloved husband; John Douglas "Doug" Ward whom she married on May 30, 1987 she is survived by her children; Michael Harrison and Toni Mainus of Tuttle, OK; step-daughter Heather Hoss of Kansas City, MO. and grandchildren Gage, Lillian and Emma Mainus and Logan and Zoe Hoss.
A celebration of Penny's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home, Ostrowski Chapel, St. Michaels, Md Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020