Percy Alphonso Deane passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury, MD. He was 100.

He was born on October 24, 1918, the son of the late Alphonso Henry Deane and Nelly Layton Deane.

He was a graduate of Hurlock High School class of 1935. After high school he joined the Army Air Force and was a World War II Veteran in the 437th Signal Corp. He and his wife, Jeannette Elliott Deane were one of the three founding couples of Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock, MD.

He is survived by three daughters, Katherine Bramble and her husband, Bobby, Phyllis Pearce and her husband, Jay, and Nancy Anderson and her husband, Andy; five grandchildren, Deane Benner, Devon Fahner, Rachael Meeks, Adam Price and Lauren Simms, and eleven great-grandchildren, Aurora Price, Reagan Schreck, Taylor Simms, Logan Simms, Morgan Simms, Leah Simms, Luke Simms, Beau Fahner, Jake Fahner, Pearce Fahner and Elliott Meeks.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette Elliott Deane; two sisters, Marian Moore and Audrey Allen, and an infant daughter.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church in Hurlock, with the Reverend David Talley officiating. Interment will follow in Unity Washington Cemetery. A calling hour will be held immediately before the service from 12-1 p.m. where the family will receive friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in his memory to Grace Baptist Church, 510 N. Main Street, Hurlock, MD 21643, or to Coastal Hospice at the Lake, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21801.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019