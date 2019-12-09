|
|
|
Perry "Popeye" Allen Stutman of Queenstown, MD passed away on November 23, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD with his wife by his side. He was 72.
Born on April 7, 1947 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Herman and Lorraine Titelman Stutman. Popeye graduated from Baltimore City Junior College and Towson University. He was a merchant Marine for 25 years and served as the Chief Engineer.
Popeye is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Shelia Stutman of Queenstown, MD; Step Children Bradley Callahan (Kate) of Arnold, MD; Robert "Bobby" Callahan of Baltimore, MD; Bryon Callahan of Queenstown, MD; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and sister Myra Perel Cerrone (Gary). Services will be held at a later date.
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019