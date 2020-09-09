1/1
Peter Anthony Stasi
1948 - 2020
Peter Anthony Stasi died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Easton Maryland. He was 71 years old.

Born on December 8, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY. He was the son of Anthony and Thelma Stasi, and is survived by brother Richard Stasi, and sisters Gina Browne and Diana Grand.

Peter was married for 52 years to Sandra A. Stasi (Libardi) and is also survived by son Anthony and daughter-in-law Pamela. Peter and Sandra lived in Queens, New York until 2004, and then made their home in Easton Maryland. Peter was a career carpenter, sports fan, avid golfer, fisherman, patriot, regular attendee of Delmarva Shorebirds baseball games, and had bowled a perfect game as recognized by the United States Bowling Congress (USBC).

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton. This will be followed by a Catholic mass at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1210 South Washington St., Easton, MD at 11:30 a.m.

Contributions can be made in Peter's name to the American Diabetes Association, at www.diabetes.org/donate.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
