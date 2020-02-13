|
Peter Bennington Howell, 70, of Easton died at home February 8, 2020. He was born in New York City, the only son of the late L. Bennington Howell and Nancy Bennett Howell. He was educated in the Stanford, CT public schools and was a member of the Class of 1971 Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA.
In June of 2009, he married the former Carla Cronin at Christ Church Easton, MD. They shared their home with two dogs, Brady and Lola, and a cat, Jaxon Howell.
Twenty-five years as a journalist, Mr. Howell retired in 2008. He was the Arts and Entertainment editor for the Weekend Section at the Star Democrat in Easton for the last eight years of his career. He held other positions within the APG Media of Chesapeake including editor (and road sign editor) at the Times Record in Denton. He also served as the entertainment editor at the Athens Observer, GA. Pete was a member of Third Haven Friends Meeting in Easton where he served on the outreach and scholarship committees. Pete was an active volunteer with the Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Talbot Humane Society, and Phillips Wharf Environmental Center. He was the "Grand Poohbah" of the Talbot Cinema Society and a founding member of Shore Shakespeare. Pete served on the board of Talbot County Arts Council, the board of Talbot Mentors, and was a founding member of Habitat for Humanity Choptank and of the Denizens of the Bar of Gold, a Sherlock Holmes scion society.
He was known for his dry wit and will be remembered for his irreverent sense of humor and the many friends he cherished. Pete was an accomplished writer and trivia buff for which he will be remembered, and in some cases rued, by the community. Curtailed by creaky old age, Pete wasn't able to play as much ping pong as wanted. He will also be remembered by all as a wonderful husband and father who always had an ear to listen, winning advice to dispense, and a witty joke to tie it all together.
He is survived by his wife, Carla, and daughter, Kate, as well as his cousin, Adelaide Northrup, sister-in-law, Kimberly Dine Cronin and nephew, Christian Cronin. He was predeceased by his first wife, Ginger Page Howell, and his brother-in-law, Timothy Cronin.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, March 4 at 4:00 p.m. at Avalon Theatre, 40 E. Dover Street, Easton, MD.
Memorial donations may be made to Talbot Interfaith Shelter, Talbot Humane Society, Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, Habitat for Humanity Choptank, or the .
Published in The Star Democrat from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020