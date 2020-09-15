1/1
Peter H. Brelia Sr.
1938 - 2020
Peter Brelia Sr., 82 of Greensboro, Maryland passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Peter was born in Plattsburgh, New York on July 11, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents Hartwell and Gertrude Denton Brelia; his siblings; Oliver Soulia; Mary (Soulia) LaBounty; and Sheridan Soulia.

Peter grew up in Peru, New York and graduated from Peru Central School. Peter received his degree in construction technology from the State University of New York at Delhi New York. He was employed for over 40 years with O'Brien and Gere, working as a project manager in water and waste engineering.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years; Joanne Way Brelia; his sons; Peter Brelia (Patty) of Greensboro, Maryland; Michael Brelia (Cindy) of Dover, Delaware; Matthew Brelia (Shelley) of Mocksville, North Carolina; his daughters; Kathleen Haass (Ron) of Dover, Delaware; Bernadette Alderson of Greensboro, Maryland; Sarah Wenzel (Bill) of Coutersport, Pennsylvania; 17 grandchildren; one great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; his sisters Lucille Parsons of Peru, New York; Josephine Howard of Plattsburgh, New York.

A mass will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church, 522 Main Street, Marydel, Maryland. Interment will be at Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers please send donation in memory of Peter to Immaculate Conception Church at 522 Main Street, Marydel, Maryland 21649 or to St. Jude Children Research Hospital at 4600 Fairfax Dr. #900, Arlington, VA 22203.

Published in The Star Democrat on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
