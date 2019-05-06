CORDOVA - Peter L. Councell Sr., "Pappy", born Nov. 30, 1933 of Cordova, MD, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at home on the farm, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Easton, Peter was the son of the late James Raymond Councell and Marcelle Cram Councell. He was a 1951 graduate of Easton High School. He married Karaleen Jones Councell of Kent Island in 1953 at Dominion Methodist Church and was married 66 years.

Mr. Councell was a Dairy and Grain Farmer. In later years, he worked for Caroline County Soil Conservation Service. During retirement he was a Jitney driver for William Hill Manor. He was a member of Maryland Farm Bureau, Easton Elks Lodge #1622, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #831, Gideons International and a Charter Member of Easton Ruritan Club in which he had 52 years of consecutive perfect attendance. He was a Talbot County Election Judge as well as a member of Hillsboro Queen Anne United Methodist Church. He was Sunday School Superintendent for the church at one time, and also a certified lay speaker.

He loved family vacations in Chincoteague, VA during Pony Penning Week.

Peter is survived by his wife, Karaleen Jones Councell; three daughters and one son: Debbie Watson (Jim), of Easton, MD; Petey Councell (Anne), of Cordova, MD; Pam Sard (Tom), of Cordova, MD; and Pat Brown (Blaise) of East New Market, MD. He is survived by his sister, Libby Lynch; and preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy "Sonny" Councell Jr. Also known as "Pappy" to his 11 grandchildren: Jimmy Watson III, Jason Watson, Lindsey Councell, Meredith Councell, Gretchen Sard, Abby Sard, Rachel Sard, Mitchell Engle, Chelsea Seabrease, Jessica Brown, Rachel Brown; Including his seven great grandchildren: Abbie, Madison, Tyler, Parker, Maddox, Preston, and Quinn.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Hillsboro United Methodist Church, 21991 Main St., Hillsboro. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Ave., Easton, MD 21601 or Hillsboro Queen Anne United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 267, Queen Anne, MD 21657.

For online tributes, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 7, 2019