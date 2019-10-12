|
|
|
Peter Walter Riekert, 92, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on October 11, 2019 at Mallard Bay in Cambridge.
Dr. Rieckert was born on March 20, 1927. A native of Germany's Black Forest region, he completed medical school at the University of Heidelberg followed by a PhD in Microbiology at the University of Tubingen. In 1955, he traveled to the United States where he completed three sequential pathology residencies and received board certifications in Anatomic, Clinical, and Forensic Pathology. During his tenure with the Maryland Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore, he met histology technician and artist Mary Talbot. They married in February of 1957 and moved to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 1961, where Dr. Rieckert became Director of the Clinical Laboratory at Cambridge-Maryland Hospital and also provided anatomic and forensic pathology services to the community.
During Dr. Rieckert's years in Cambridge, ground was broken to replace the existing dated hospital, which was rebuilt and significantly expanded and modernized into the new Dorchester General Hospital. Dr. Rieckert was instrumental in this process and in greatly expanding and enhancing the clinical laboratory and its diagnostic capabilities, including the establishment of an on-site Blood Bank. He was actively involved in recruiting new physicians to provide additional medical services to the people of Dorchester County. He served on the hospital Board of Directors, as Chief of the Medical Staff, and on the Physicians Credentials Committee.
Dr. Rieckert loved the Eastern Shore people, countryside, and lifestyle. He and Mary made their home and raised their three children on the Choptank River. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed sailing, hiking trails in Sedona, Arizona, bowling, chess, history books, classical music and especially relating stories of his interesting wartime and other life experiences. He enjoyed participating in Mary's artistic events and activities for many years and attending his daily morning coffee club in Cambridge following his retirement. He was a long-standing member of the Cambridge Rotary Club and Cambridge Yacht Club.
Dr. Rieckert was predeceased by his parents Walter and Frieda Rieckert, his brother, Klaus Rieckert, and Mary, his wife of 41 years. He survived by his sister Rose Lindlar, his children Amy, Peter Frank, and Phillip, and by his grandchildren Honor and Andrew McNally, Krista and Michael Rieckert, Taylor, Justin, and Austin Rieckert as well as a niece and four nephews in Germany.
Friends may call at the Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00Pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Dorchester Center for the Arts, 321 High Street, Cambridge, MD 21613, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony, P. O. Box 3381, Easton MD 21601, Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge MD 21613, or a .
Published in The Star Democrat on Oct. 13, 2019