Peter Wood
It is with profound sadness that we share with you the news of Peter Wood's death. He passed away in his sleep Sunday August 9, 2020, from complications of Prader-Willi syndrome. We wish to thank all of the first responders that gave until there was no more to give. He loved this Eastern Shore and the overwhelming support we have received is a testament to his open-hearted spirit and unconditional love for all. A formal obituary will shortly follow as we gather our thoughts, memories, and prayers. For online condolences, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 11, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
