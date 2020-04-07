Home

Petrula "Pela" (Phillips) Watkins


1931 - 2020
Petrula "Pela" (Phillips) Watkins Obituary
88, formerly of South Hill, VA departed this life Saturday April 4, 2020 at her home.

She was born November 16, 1931, as the daughter of the late Irene Jones and David Spencer both of South Hill, VA.

She is survived by her daughter, Rosa Ann Phillips; one loving granddaughter, Annette Phillips; a niece whom she raised, Flora Gregory Sampson (Tyrone); and two nephews that she viewed as grandsons, Tyree Gregory and Antoine Gregory all of Easton, MD and a host of other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Watkins.

During her employment years she was employed by the Clam House, Bullock Liquor Store, and retired from Airpax but continued part-time at Ayers/Colonial Laundromat for many years.

Private Services will be held in South Hill, VA
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020
