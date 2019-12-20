Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phil Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phil Carlos Dean


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phil Carlos Dean Obituary
Phil Dean of Tilghman Island passed away at Chesapeake Woods, December 15. Born to Elisha Dean and Margaret Dean on Dec 25th, 1934. Phil leaves behind three sisters: Eloise Aikenhead, Doris Bryan, Jean Riggs and husband Bob. Also several nieces and nephews plus many friends. Phil worked on the water from age 12 to help support his mother and three sisters. Phil also had a devoted caregiver Darlene Lewis. At a later date a memorial service will be held in Tilghman. Phil will always be in many hearts. Donations may be made to Thomas Funeral Home 200 Locust St, Cambridge, MD 21613 or Go Fund Me.
Published in The Star Democrat from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -