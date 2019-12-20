|
Phil Dean of Tilghman Island passed away at Chesapeake Woods, December 15. Born to Elisha Dean and Margaret Dean on Dec 25th, 1934. Phil leaves behind three sisters: Eloise Aikenhead, Doris Bryan, Jean Riggs and husband Bob. Also several nieces and nephews plus many friends. Phil worked on the water from age 12 to help support his mother and three sisters. Phil also had a devoted caregiver Darlene Lewis. At a later date a memorial service will be held in Tilghman. Phil will always be in many hearts. Donations may be made to Thomas Funeral Home 200 Locust St, Cambridge, MD 21613 or Go Fund Me.
Published in The Star Democrat from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, 2019