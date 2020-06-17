Philip G. Yost of Denton, MD, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was 72 years old.
Born in York, PA on January 28, 1948, Mr. Yost was the son of the late John Jacob Yost and Mary Grove Yost, growing up on the family farm in Stewartstown, PA. In 1970 he graduated from WVU with a BS degree in agribusiness. After college he came to Denton to work for Farm Credit, then moving to PA to be President of Southeast Farm Credit and in 1978 returning to Denton, retiring in 2000 as CEO of Chesapeake Farm Credit.
He was always a farmer at heart and loved talking banking and finance. Golf was his free-time passion, whether practicing or playing. You could find him on the putting green most days or on the course with his friends. But his true joy was his family - his sons, his daughters-in-law and his two grandchildren.
Mr. Yost is survived by his wife, Jennifer D. Yost of Denton; two sons: Ryan G. Yost (Jennifer) of Denton and Nathan A. Yost (Cindy) of Hurlock; two grandchildren: Nick Yost and Allison Yost; one sister, Susan Hartman (Richard) of Cherry Tree, PA, and one brother, Alan Yost of Stewartstown, PA.
Memorial services are private. If friends wish to send a memorial donation in memory of Mr. Yost, the family suggests sending them to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.