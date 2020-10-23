Philip Henry Ewing, Jr., 73, of Preston, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at UMSMC at Easton.



Born May 7, 1947 in Easton, he was the son of the late Philip H. Ewing, Sr. and Janet Osborne Ewing of Hurlock.



He was a 1965 graduate of Sts. Peter and Paul High School. After graduation, he trained and worked for Thermo-King Refrigeration. Later, along with his brother Richard started Ewing Brothers Pure Oil service station in Hurlock. He later owned and operated a trailer repair business and then worked for Dick Wanex Trailer Repair and Sales. He was an accomplished welder. Midway through his working life he found his true passion by working on the family farm with his dad and brother George.



He had a great love for family, especially his children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren and enjoyed spending Sundays with them. He was often seen riding around in his Jeep, visiting family members.



He is survived by a son, John Philip Pinkston and wife Lanie ; a daughter, Kelly Hill; six brothers, seven sisters; many nieces and nephews; Sue Ewing, his friend and former wife; and David Humphries, a special cousin that was always there for him and helped him with doctor appointments and hospital visits.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John" Erskine" Ewing and a nephew, Brady Trader.



Graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Secretary. Rev. Michael Casari will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zeller Funeral Home, P. O. Box 207, East New Market MD 21631.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store