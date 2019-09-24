|
|
|
Easton:
Philip Howard Wilson, Jr., 48, passed away on September 22, 2019 in St.
Michaels.
He was born on February 18, 1971 in Easton, MD, the son of Philip H. Wilson,
Sr. and Wanda Harrison Wilson.
Phil was self-employed as a painter. He enjoyed gardening, grilling, goose
hunting with his family, going to the movies with his son, listening to music,
especially country, and dancing. He also enjoyed watching crime dramas and
documentaries, the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington
Capitals, and NASCAR.
In addition to his parents, Phil and Wanda Wilson of Tilghman, he is survived
by his wife, Ann Wilson, of Easton, his son, William Allan Retallack, Jr. of
Denton, his brothers, Joe James (Nancy) of East New Market, and Frank
Wilson (Michelle) of Harmony, and many nieces and nephews. Phil was
preceded in death by his beloved goddaughter, Cassidy Stinton.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 AM at
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St.,
Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10-11 AM. Burial will be
private.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019