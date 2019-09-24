Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
View Map
Philip H. Wilson


1971 - 2019
Philip H. Wilson Obituary
Easton:

Philip Howard Wilson, Jr., 48, passed away on September 22, 2019 in St.

Michaels.

He was born on February 18, 1971 in Easton, MD, the son of Philip H. Wilson,

Sr. and Wanda Harrison Wilson.

Phil was self-employed as a painter. He enjoyed gardening, grilling, goose

hunting with his family, going to the movies with his son, listening to music,

especially country, and dancing. He also enjoyed watching crime dramas and

documentaries, the Baltimore Orioles, the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington

Capitals, and NASCAR.

In addition to his parents, Phil and Wanda Wilson of Tilghman, he is survived

by his wife, Ann Wilson, of Easton, his son, William Allan Retallack, Jr. of

Denton, his brothers, Joe James (Nancy) of East New Market, and Frank

Wilson (Michelle) of Harmony, and many nieces and nephews. Phil was

preceded in death by his beloved goddaughter, Cassidy Stinton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11 AM at

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St.,

Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10-11 AM. Burial will be

private.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019
