Phillip S. "Smitty" Rue, Sr., 89, of Linkwood peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Cambridge on December 5, 1930 and was a son of the late Phillip H. and Anna Smith Rue.
Mr. Rue graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1947. He enlisted into the armed forces and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on April 1, 1941. He married the former Charlotte Todd on July 11, 1954, who passed away on June 22, 2006 after 52 years together. He settled into the restaurant and bar business as the operator of Jim's Drive-In and Sportsman's Bar for a score of years. He was a member of the Cambridge Masonic Lodge #66, Cambridge Elks Lodge #1272, and the Dorchester County Historical Society.
He thoroughly enjoyed the time-honored sport of Waterfowling particularly with his childhood friend, the late Russel C. "Bussie" Spear Jr., his brother, notable decoy carver, the late Ronald L. Rue and his early mentor of that sport the late Dr. Wallace P. Smith.
He is survived by two sons Gregory C. Rue and wife Tammy of East New Market and Phillip S. Rue, Jr. of Cambridge, three grandchildren, Jenna Rue, Carley Rue and Brandon Manley, his Sister in-law Peggy J. Rue and niece Anna R. Brohawn along with many beloved relatives, and countless friends. Besides his parents, wife, brother, Mr. Rue was preceded in death recently by his closely held cousin Barry L. Smith.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Rue Jr., Gregory Rue, Greg Burton, Donald Webster, Brandon Manley, and Gilbert "Gibby" Dean. Honorary pallbearers are Robert "Sonny" Wroten, Wayne Brohawn, Raye Brohawn, Jesse Hurley, Jr. and John Brittingham.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 and on Wednesday from 12 to 1 with interment following at the East New Market Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Dorchester Historical Society,1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020