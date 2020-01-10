Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Rue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip S. "Smitty" Rue Sr.


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip S. "Smitty" Rue Sr. Obituary
Phillip S. "Smitty" Rue, Sr., 89, of Linkwood peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at UMSMC at Dorchester. He was born in Cambridge on December 5, 1930 and was a son of the late Phillip H. and Anna Smith Rue.

Mr. Rue graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1947. He enlisted into the armed forces and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on April 1, 1941. He married the former Charlotte Todd on July 11, 1954, who passed away on June 22, 2006 after 52 years together. He settled into the restaurant and bar business as the operator of Jim's Drive-In and Sportsman's Bar for a score of years. He was a member of the Cambridge Masonic Lodge #66, Cambridge Elks Lodge #1272, and the Dorchester County Historical Society.

He thoroughly enjoyed the time-honored sport of Waterfowling particularly with his childhood friend, the late Russel C. "Bussie" Spear Jr., his brother, notable decoy carver, the late Ronald L. Rue and his early mentor of that sport the late Dr. Wallace P. Smith.

He is survived by two sons Gregory C. Rue and wife Tammy of East New Market and Phillip S. Rue, Jr. of Cambridge, three grandchildren, Jenna Rue, Carley Rue and Brandon Manley, his Sister in-law Peggy J. Rue and niece Anna R. Brohawn along with many beloved relatives, and countless friends. Besides his parents, wife, brother, Mr. Rue was preceded in death recently by his closely held cousin Barry L. Smith.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Rue Jr., Gregory Rue, Greg Burton, Donald Webster, Brandon Manley, and Gilbert "Gibby" Dean. Honorary pallbearers are Robert "Sonny" Wroten, Wayne Brohawn, Raye Brohawn, Jesse Hurley, Jr. and John Brittingham.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Rev. Steve Bloodsworth officiating. Family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 and on Wednesday from 12 to 1 with interment following at the East New Market Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to the Dorchester Historical Society,1003 Greenway Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -