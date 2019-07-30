|
Phylis Butler Johnson of Preston, MD passed away on July 27, 2019 at the University of MD Shore Medical Center at Easton. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was 80 years old.
Born on June 11, 1939, to the late Arthur John and Ruth Ann Coulbourn Butler. Phylis graduated from NDHS class of 1957. She went on to graduate from Maqueen Gibbs Willis Nursing School in 1960 with a Registered Nursing Degree. She dedicated over 40 years of her life caring for patients at the Easton Memorial Hospital in many areas including OB, Nursing supervisor, Emergency room and Express care. Phylis retired in April of 2014.
She married Robert Melvin Johnson Sr. on August 15, 1969 and they made their home in Preston, MD. Phylis enjoyed spending time with her children, her grandchildren and her dogs. She also loved bird watching, country music, the Yankees, drag racing and learning new things.
Phylis is survived by her children, Terry Schlotzhauer Perry of Florida, Linda Tetrick (Greg, preceded in death) of Ridgely, Bobbie Jo Hopkins (Bo) of Hurlock and Sonny Johnson Jr. (Stacie) of Easton. Her grandchildren Rob (Lauren), Tanner, Sonny, Daniel, Hunter, Patrick, Sydney, Mason, Quinn, Kyle and Riley, her great grandchildren, Jaxon, Aubrey, Crew, Will, Maddox and Camila and loving sister and brother in law, Linda and Joe Engle of Preston. Phylis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Johnson Sr. (Sonny) and sister Helen Butler Scannell.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3pm at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 2-3pm.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Preston Ambulance and Caroline County Humane Society. For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on July 31, 2019